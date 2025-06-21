Man left with serious facial injuries after assault in Wellingborough

By Alison Bagley
Published 21st Jun 2025, 22:50 BST
A man has been seriously injured in an attack in Wellingborough.

The man in his 40s was assaulted between 11am and 11.30am today (Saturday, June 21).

He was in Kingsway, between the staggered junctions with Jubilee Crescent close to the Morrisons store, when he was assaulted by another man.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The victim, a man in his 40s, sustained serious facial injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Assault Wellingborough /Northants Policeplaceholder image
Assault Wellingborough /Northants Police

"At least two cars are believed to have driven past when the assault took place, and officers are urgently asking anyone who saw what happened, including anyone with dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/FHSyE and https://orlo.uk/nL7Nt

Please quote the reference number 25000360620 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

A 32-year-old Wellingborough man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody tonight.

