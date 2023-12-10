Man jailed under 'two strikes rule' after being caught carrying a knife again in Corby

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby man is serving a ten-week jail term after magistrates found him guilty of carrying a knife for the second time.

Dylon McGregor of Dumble Close, Corby, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week to be sentenced after he was convicted of carrying a large kitchen knife in Rockingham Road, Corby, earlier this year.

At the hearing he admitted failing to surrender after missing his trial that had been due to take place in October. Magistrates conducting the trial had found him guilty in his absence.

The 32-year-old had previously been caught carrying a knife in and magistrates must impose a mandatory jail term for perpetrators under the ‘two strike’ knife carrying rule.

The court heard he had previous convictions for shoplifting, theft, possession of cannabis and failing to surrender