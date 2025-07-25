Man jailed for serious assault on Wellingborough landlord 12 years after brutal attack over £30’s worth of rent

A 37-year-old man has been jailed for more than five years for a serious assault in Wellingborough, following a dispute over £30’s worth of rent.

Elvjis Penikis, of no fixed abode, committed the assault on his brother’s landlord in Shearwater Lane, Wellingborough, on the evening of May 18, 2013.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “During the assault, Penikis and another man punched and kicked the landlord multiple times before stamping on his head and causing him a serious head injury. The victim thankfully went on to make a physical recovery.

“Penikis was arrested and he and the other man, who was seven years his junior, were both charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.”

The other offender appeared at court and pleaded guilty to the offence a short time after it happened, but Penikis fled to Latvia where he had been wanted ever since.

On January 2 this year, Penikis was arrested at Stansted Airport as he was about to board a flight back to Latvia, having been in the UK visiting family over Christmas.

Penikis pleaded guilty to the offence when he finally appeared at Northampton Crown Court in February.

Returning to the same court this month (July 4), he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.