Man jailed after routine stop led police to Corby stash of £4,280 cash and Class A drugs

A 25-year-old man has been jailed after a routine police stop led to the seizure of more than £4,280 in cash and wraps of Class A drugs in Corby.

Klajdi Bajra was stopped by Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team officers as he drove a grey Ford Fiesta in Chapel Lane in the town’s Old Village at 9.30pm on Saturday, July 19, this year.

Bajra told officers that it was not his vehicle – confirmed by vehicle checks on the Police National Computer – but he was arrested on suspicion of driving without valid insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

A search of Bajra and the car uncovered evidence of drug dealing with a large quantity of cash and three individual wraps of suspected a Class A drug seized.

PC Brad Smith of Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team, who led the investigation, said: “Klajdi Bajra has only got himself to blame as it was through driving a car he was not entitled to do so, which led us to uncover his involvement in the supply of drugs.

“We know that drug harm remains one of the biggest concerns among our local communities, and I hope this case provides reassurance that we are continuing to work hard to disrupt the supply of drugs and bring people like Bajra to justice.”

A subsequent search of Bajra’s Corby home address in Birch Avenue, led to the seizure of more than £4,280 in cash and a further 15 individual wraps of Class A drugs, suspected to be cocaine.

Bajra was further arrested in respect of the drug offences and went on to be charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug as well as being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

On Monday, July 21, Bajra appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the two driving offences and was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 14-days – but he continued to deny the drug offences.

His case was committed to the county’s crown court for trial, but on Monday, September 29, he changed his plea to guilty in respect of being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class A drug and the acquire/use/possess criminal property in relation to the cash.

However, he was discharged for the offence of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug after the prosecution offered no evidence. He was further remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing.

On Friday, October 17, Bajra was jailed for two years and seven months and ordered to pay £1228 surcharge upon his release. A forfeiture and destruction order was also made to destroy the drugs.

In addition to this, the judge made a forfeiture application under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, for the seized money to be redirected to the Northamptonshire Community Fund, which provides financial support to charities.

If you have concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, please report it to us on 101, online at https://orlo.uk/5FtWL or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.