Witnesses are being sought after a man indecently touched himself in front of 17-year-old girl at a Kettering bus stop.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident of outraging public decency in Newland Street.

The incident took place on Wednesday, March 19, between 2.35pm and 3.10pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Wednesday, March 19, between 2.35pm and 3.10pm, when a man indecently touched himself in front of a 17-year-old girl.

Newland Street/ Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000176325 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”