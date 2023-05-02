Man in hospital after stabbing in Corby - woman arrested
He was stabbed in the Cransley Gardens area of Corby
A man who was stabbed has been left hospitalised following a serious assault in Corby.
Police cordoned off an area of Cransley Gardens after the incident that took place between 10pm on Sunday, April 30, and 2am the following day.
Officers remained on the scene yesterday (Monday, May 1).
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Corby.
“The incident happened in the Cransley Gardens/Kingsthorpe Avenue area sometime between 10pm on Sunday, April 30, and 2am on Monday, May 1, when a man in his 40s was stabbed.
“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact call 101 quoting incident number 239 of 01/05/2023.