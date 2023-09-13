News you can trust since 1897
Man in his 30s dies at scene on A45 in Northampton as road closed for hours

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead on the A45 in Northampton after he fell from a footbridge, according to police.

The incident happened at around 11am on Tuesday (September 12).

Police say the man fell from a footbridge off Rushmere Road. He was in collision with a car and died at the scene.

The incident happened at the Barnes Meadow junction of the A45.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At around 11am yesterday, Tuesday, September 12, a man in his 30s fell from a footbridge off Rushmere Road, close to the Barnes Meadow interchange, onto the eastbound carriageway where he was then in collision with a car.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to speak to officers is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or email CollisionAp[email protected], quoting incident number: 23000567337.

