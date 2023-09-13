Man in his 30s dies at scene on A45 in Northampton as road closed for hours

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead on the A45 in Northampton after he fell from a footbridge, according to police.

Police say the man fell from a footbridge off Rushmere Road. He was in collision with a car and died at the scene.

The incident happened at the Barnes Meadow junction of the A45.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At around 11am yesterday, Tuesday, September 12, a man in his 30s fell from a footbridge off Rushmere Road, close to the Barnes Meadow interchange, onto the eastbound carriageway where he was then in collision with a car.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”