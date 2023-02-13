A man seen on doorbell CCTV may have information about a burglary at a Wellingborough home.

The burglary at a house in St Barnabas Street took place between 9.45pm on January 9 and 9am on January 10, police said in an appeal launched today.

Valuables were taken from the home including jewellery, electronic items and bikes.

Northants Police would like help to identify this man

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a burglary in St Barnabas Street, Wellingborough.

