Man hospitalised after car crash in London Road, Kettering

A man remains in hospital after his car collided with two cars, a wall and a fence in Kettering.

The incident took place outside homes in London Road close to the junction of Roundhill Road on Sunday, May 25 at 12.40pm.

When they heard the crash, neighbours rushed outside to help the driver who had been travelling down the hill from the town centre.

One resident said: “It’s a miracle that no-one was hit. It’s a busy road. The car careered into a post, hit a car and a wall.”

The scene of the crash in London Road, Kettering /UGC

A section of London Road was closed for several hours as emergency service workers attended the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At 12.40pm on Sunday, May 25, the driver of a blue Suzuki car collided with two parked cars – a grey BMW M Sport and a blue SEAT Arona – in London Road, Kettering.

"The driver – a man is his 80s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital, where he remains.”