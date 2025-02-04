Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an assault in Dahlia Road, Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack took place between 8pm and 8.10pm on October 20, 2024, when two men became embroiled in a verbal argument.

After the incident escalated, one of the men assaulted the other by hitting him on the head with a glass bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This resulted in the man, aged in his 20s, sustaining a significant head injury which required medical treatment.

CCTV appeal after assault in Dahlia Road, Kettering/Northants Police

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000627346 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”