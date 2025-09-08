Man hit by car in Kettering town centre taken to hospital
A person was hit by a car on Saturday (September 6) evening in Kettering town centre.
The incident, which happened just after 6pm on Saturday, was reported to police, with eyewitnesses saying ambulances were also on the scene near Boyes in Newland Street, Kettering.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed the injuries the man sustained were not serious.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “This happened at about 6.10pm in Newland Street when a collision occurred between a car and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries were not life threatening.”