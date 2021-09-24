Man grabbed by throat in Corby road rage incident
The assault followed a collision on the A6003
A motorist was violently assaulted following a collision at the Southern Gateway six ways roundabout in Corby.
After two cars crashed at the entrance to the roundabout on the A6003 at Great Oakley, a man then turned up at the scene and pushed one of the drivers on to the bonnet of his car, before grabbing him around the throat then driving off.
Police have now appealed for witnesses to come forward following the incident that happened on Monday, September 13, between 5.25pm and 5.30pm.
Officers believe the road would have been busy at this time of day and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash-cam footage to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 21000533244.