Man grabbed by throat in Corby road rage incident

The incident happened at the six-ways roundabout in Corby

A motorist was violently assaulted following a collision at the Southern Gateway six ways roundabout in Corby.

After two cars crashed at the entrance to the roundabout on the A6003 at Great Oakley, a man then turned up at the scene and pushed one of the drivers on to the bonnet of his car, before grabbing him around the throat then driving off.

Police have now appealed for witnesses to come forward following the incident that happened on Monday, September 13, between 5.25pm and 5.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the road would have been busy at this time of day and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash-cam footage to contact them.