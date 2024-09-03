Man found in Northamptonshire village home demanded money from homeowner

A man who was found inside a house in a village near Corby ordered the resident to hand over money.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 28, the occupant came downstairs to find a man in their home, who demanded money, which was handed over. “The offender is described as white and aged about 40-years-old, of an average build with short dark hair and carrying a dark coloured shoulder bag. “It is believed the offender may have been in the company of another man, who were door knocking in the area attempting to sell items. “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near to Deene Road between the stated times or anyone in the local area who may have had cold callers at their door over the past few days.” Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.