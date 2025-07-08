Man due in court after Kettering Rockingham Road collision between car and motorcycle
The collision, involving the rider of a Yamaha motorcycle and the driver of a Kia car, took place at around 2.40pm yesterday (Monday, July 7).
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The male motorcyclist suffered non-serious injuries. Following further investigation related to the collision, a man was charged with five offences and is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court today (July 8).”
Grant Lawrence, 35, of Thames Rise, Kettering, has been charged with five offences:
- Aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage
- Using a motor vehicle without insurance
- Driving otherwise than in accordance with licence
- Failing to provide specimen for analysis
- Driving without due care and attention