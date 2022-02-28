Man dies while changing wheel in horror smash on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton

Police have confirmed one man in his 20s died after being hit while trying to change a wheel on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton late on Sunday night (February 27).

A 67-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The road was closed for 12 hours following the smash at around 10.25pm, a mile west of Earls Barton.

Emergency serevices at the scenes of last night's fatal crash on the A45 between Wellingborough Northampton. Photo: Aperturenorthampton.com

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A white Vauxhall Astra van was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf, which was stationary on the carriageway as the occupants changed the wheel following a puncture.

"As a result of the collision, a 26-year-old man from Cambridgeshire, sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.