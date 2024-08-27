Man dies in Kettering flat fire - police launch investigation

By Alison Bagley

Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:30 BST
A man in his 40s has died following a fire in a Kettering flat triggering a joint police and fire service investigation.

Police forensics officers and a fire investigation team, including a sniffer dog, have been on the scene of the fire in the first floor flat in Drill Hall Court.

The incident took place in a block of five flats off Northfield Avenue in Kettering, last night (Monday, August 26) when emergency services were called.

Officers remain at the scene with a cordon in place.

Fire and Police on the scene at Drill Hall Court, Kettering/National World

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s has died following a flat fire in Drill Hall Court in Kettering at about 9.30pm on Monday, August 26.

“Investigations by Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service are ongoing to ascertain exactly how the fire started and the scene guard will remain in place while this continues.

“Following the conclusion of the police investigation, a file will be prepared and handed over to the coroner’s office.”