Man dies in Kettering flat fire - police launch investigation
Police forensics officers and a fire investigation team, including a sniffer dog, have been on the scene of the fire in the first floor flat in Drill Hall Court.
The incident took place in a block of five flats off Northfield Avenue in Kettering, last night (Monday, August 26) when emergency services were called.
Officers remain at the scene with a cordon in place.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s has died following a flat fire in Drill Hall Court in Kettering at about 9.30pm on Monday, August 26.
“Investigations by Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service are ongoing to ascertain exactly how the fire started and the scene guard will remain in place while this continues.
“Following the conclusion of the police investigation, a file will be prepared and handed over to the coroner’s office.”