Man dies in crash on A14 near Thrapston on Christmas Eve

Northamptonshire Police are urgently appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A14 near Titchmarsh on Christmas Eve.

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway, close to junction 13, at about 5.25pm when a silver Toyota Yaris left the road and collided with a tree causing the vehicle to catch fire.

A man in his 50s, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Firefighters and paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the scene with police closing the entire westbound section for almost eight hours to allow recovery and investigations to happen.

Specialist officers are in contact with the next of kin.

DS Sebastian Greschner, from Northants Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a very tragic incident, particularly at this time of year and our thoughts are with the family.

"We are still trying to determine the exact circumstances leading to the collision. The A14 was not especially busy at the time of the collision, but we are hoping to find more witnesses who can come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 379 of 24/12/2024 or alternatively email [email protected].”