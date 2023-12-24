Man dies after motorbike crashes in Finedon
A 20-year-old man has died after his motorbike collided with a car in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon on Friday (December 22).
The incident, that happened at about 9.15pm at the junction with Oxford Street, involved a silver Toyota Prius and the motorcycle.
Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police arrested the 27-year-old Toyota driver and he has been bailed pending further inquiries.
“Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision and who may have seen the incident or the lead up to it.
“In particular investigators are aware that a Stagecoach bus arrived shortly after the incident and there may have been witnesses on this bus.”
Anyone with information is urged to make contact with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via [email protected] or phone Northants Police on 101 quoting reference 23000785545 or incident 530 of 22/12/2023.