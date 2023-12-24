The incident took place at about 9.15pm on Friday (December 22)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old man has died after his motorbike collided with a car in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon on Friday (December 22).

The incident, that happened at about 9.15pm at the junction with Oxford Street, involved a silver Toyota Prius and the motorcycle.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Police /National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police arrested the 27-year-old Toyota driver and he has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision and who may have seen the incident or the lead up to it.

“In particular investigators are aware that a Stagecoach bus arrived shortly after the incident and there may have been witnesses on this bus.”