Man dies after being seriously injured in traffic collision between Wellingborough and Northampton

A man who was seriously injured after a road traffic collision on a county road has sadly died.

The man, a driver in his 50s, was seriously injured in Ecton Lane, Sywell at about 5.45pm on Sunday, September 14.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At about 5.45pm on Sunday, September 14, a single-vehicle collision occurred involving the driver of a silver Skoda Octavia travelling in the direction of Sywell.

“The driver – a man in his 50s - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, and sadly died in the early hours of Wednesday, September 17.

Ecton Lane, Sywell/Google

“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would still like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000542491 when providing any information.