Man detained after 'sex act in Kettering phone box' report
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:25 pm
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:26 pm
A man suspected of committing a sex act in a phone box in Kettering has been detained by police this afternoon (Thursday).
Members of the public had seen a man in committing a lewd act in the call booth, close to the bus stops in Horsemarket, and reported him.
Police attended the scene and a 65-year-old man was detained.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This was reported to us at 12.50pm today. We deployed and a 65-year-old man has been detained at the scene."