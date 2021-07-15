Man detained after 'sex act in Kettering phone box' report

A man suspected of committing a sex act in a phone box in Kettering has been detained by police this afternoon (Thursday).

Members of the public had seen a man in committing a lewd act in the call booth, close to the bus stops in Horsemarket, and reported him.

Police attended the scene and a 65-year-old man was detained.

Police file picture