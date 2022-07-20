Man cut from car after Wellingborough road collision

A man has been cut free from his car following a collision between two vehicles on the Finedon to Wellingborough road yesterday (July 19).

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) used specialist cutting equipment on a grey Peugeot 308 to allow paramedics to treat the injured man.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was a collision between a white Citroen Berlingo and a grey Peugeot 308 yesterday at about 4.30pm.

Police file picture

“No life-changing or life-threatening injuries were sustained.”

An NFRS spokesman said: “NFRS was called yesterday (19 July) at 16.24 to a road traffic collision between Finedon and Wellingborough, involving one van and one car.