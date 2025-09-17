Man chatting at bus stops sparks stranger danger alert for Rushden schoolchildren

Hundreds of parents have been put on alert after reports of a man in a grey van approaching school children waiting at bus stops in Rushden yesterday morning (Tuesday, September 16).

Schools in the area were told the man in a van had approached children waiting for buses in Skinner’s Hill and offered to take them to Wellingborough.

But Northants Police has confirmed no offences have been identified during the incident – saying the man was on foot and had been collected by someone in a grey van.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At around 9.20am yesterday (September 16), the force received a third party report of a suspicious incident in Skinner’s Hill, Rushden.

Skinner's Hill, Rushden /Google

"The caller had been told it involved a man in a van approaching young people waiting for school transport and offering them lifts, and had happened between 7.30am and 8am that day. “Officers were deployed to speak to the person who had directly witnessed the incident, who clarified that it involved a man on foot who spoke to a number of young people asking where their buses were going, before he was collected by someone in a grey van. No offences have been identified. “Safety advice has been shared, and we continue to encourage anyone with any concerns about suspicious activity to make an immediate report to police.”

Parents and carers had been sent a warning via school communication channels including emails, detailing the van’s number plate and that police had been contacted after the incident.