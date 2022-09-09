News you can trust since 1897
Man charged with Wellingborough sex offences following online 'sting' operation set to appear in court

Kevin Hughes will make his first court appearance this morning

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:50 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:53 am
Northampton Magistrates Court
A man has been charged with two sex offences following a sting by an online group.

Kevin Barry Hughes, 57, will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court today (Friday, September 9) charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child and with attempting to meet up with a child in Wellingborough for his own sexual gratification.

Hughes, now of The Moor, Carlton, Bedford, is alleged to have committed the offences in September 2020.