Man charged with Wellingborough sex offences following online 'sting' operation set to appear in court
Kevin Hughes will make his first court appearance this morning
A man has been charged with two sex offences following a sting by an online group.
Kevin Barry Hughes, 57, will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court today (Friday, September 9) charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child and with attempting to meet up with a child in Wellingborough for his own sexual gratification.
Hughes, now of The Moor, Carlton, Bedford, is alleged to have committed the offences in September 2020.