Game, in Corporation Street, Corby.

A shop worker has been charged with two sexual assaults.

Richard James, from Cross Street, Kettering, is accused of carrying out two assaults at Game in Corporation Street, Corby.

The incidents are said to have taken place on two separate occasions last month.

The 34-year-old is also facing three charges of possession of offensive weapons.

It’s alleged that police recovered a samurai sword, a gold knuckleduster and a hand claw during a search of his home on May 28.