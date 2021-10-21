Man charged with sexual assault after woman attacked in Wellingborough park
The assault took place on Friday, October 15
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:42 pm
A man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a Wellingborough park.
Georgian-Ionel Ciobotaru, 26, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Monday, October 18.
He has been charged with sexual assault by penetration after a woman was attacked on a bench in Eastfield Park on the afternoon of Friday, October 15.
Ciobotaru, of Thrush Lane, Wellingborough, was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Northampton Crown Court on December 1.