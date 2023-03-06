Man charged with Rushden Lakes rape set to appear in court
The incident is said to have occurred at The Reserve pub
A man will make his first appearance before magistrates today charged with rape.
Dan Gibson, of Princess Street, Kettering, is alleged to have raped a woman and sexually assaulted her at The Reserve pub on the Leisure Terrace at Rushden Lakes.
Gibson, 28, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Monday, March 5) to answer the two charges that are alleged to have happened on June 19, 2021.