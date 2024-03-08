Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rushden man has been charged with outraging public decency and one count of indecent exposure after he was seen masturbating at two locations in the town.

Ryan Nightingale, of Peck Way, Rushden appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday (March 4) after three incidents.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incidents that took place on February 27 and March 2, 2024.

Costa at Rushden Lakes and Asda, Rushden/ National World /Google

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The first took place in Costa Coffee at Rushden Lakes on Saturday, February 27, between 3.45pm and 5pm, and the second happened in High Street South on Saturday, March 2, at about 4pm.

“A third incident happened inside the Asda supermarket at about 9.30pm, also on March 2.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”

Quote incident number 24000119378 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.