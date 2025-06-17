Man charged with five offences including sexual assault, assault and non-fatal strangulation in Corby pub and hotel

A 49-year-old man has been charged with five offences including sexual assault, assault and non-fatal strangulation after an incident in a Corby pub and a hotel.

Graham Rennie, of no fixed abode, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, non-fatal strangulation, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following incidents in Corby on Sunday evening (June 15).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 49-year-old man has been charged with five offences following incidents in Corby on Sunday evening (June 15).

“Graham Rennie, of no fixed abode, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, non-fatal strangulation, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Causeway Road and Rockingham Road Corby /Googleplaceholder image
Causeway Road and Rockingham Road Corby /Google

“The charges relate to an incident inside a hotel in Rockingham Road on Sunday and an incident at a pub in Causeway Road on the same day.”

Rennie appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, June 17) where he was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, July 29.

