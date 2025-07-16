Man charged with attempted murder on Corby estate

A 38-year old man, charged with one count of attempted murder, has appeared before has appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Nicoloie Pletescu, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates on Monday (July 14) following an incident on Tuesday, July 8, in Mantlefield Road, Corby.

Police had been called to the scene of the serious assault on the Beanfield estate at about 6pm.

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “A 38-year-old man has had his case committed to Northampton Crown Court after being charged in connection with a serious assault in Corby.

“Nicoloie Pletescu, of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 14, charged with one count of attempted murder.

“This follows an incident at about 6pm on Tuesday, July 8, in Mantlefield Road, Corby, when a man in his 30s was stabbed.”

Pletescu was remanded into custody until Wednesday, August 20, when he is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.