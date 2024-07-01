Man charged with arson after fire which gutted Corby bungalow and damaged adjoining homes
The incident took place in Harrogate Walk on the town’s Beanfield Estate, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, June 26, when three bungalows were damaged.
Nicky William Kenneth Beaton, of no fixed address, was charged with arson with recklessness to whether life was endangered and appeared before magistrates on Friday, June 29.
The case was transferred to Northampton Crown Court and Beaton was remanded in custody until his next hearing on August 9.
Residents were evacuated after fire spread through the terrace of properties. The bungalow where the main blaze began was gutted in the fire with adjoining homes damaged.
At the height of the incident, six fire engines attended the scene working to extinguish the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further.