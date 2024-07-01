Man charged with arson after fire which gutted Corby bungalow and damaged adjoining homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 42-year-old man has appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court after being charged in connection with a fire in Corby.

The incident took place in Harrogate Walk on the town’s Beanfield Estate, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, June 26, when three bungalows were damaged.

Nicky William Kenneth Beaton, of no fixed address, was charged with arson with recklessness to whether life was endangered and appeared before magistrates on Friday, June 29.

The case was transferred to Northampton Crown Court and Beaton was remanded in custody until his next hearing on August 9.

The fire in Harrogate Walk, Corby/UGC

Residents were evacuated after fire spread through the terrace of properties. The bungalow where the main blaze began was gutted in the fire with adjoining homes damaged.