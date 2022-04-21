Man charged after Wellingborough town centre assault

Northamptonshire Police file picture,

A man has been remanded into custody after being charged with four offences in connection with an assault on a couple in Wellingborough’s Midland Road.

The alleged incident took place in the street between 5.35pm and 5.45pm on Saturday, April 16.

Alan Richard Succo, 34, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 18, charged with four offences including possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of common assault.

He was remanded in custody until Tuesday, May 17, when he is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

A police spokesman urged anyone with information to come forward.