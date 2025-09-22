Man attacked by gang with baseball bat in Corby

Witnesses are being sought after a man was allegedly assaulted in Beanfield Avenue, Corby by a gang armed with a baseball bat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place sometime between 7.55pm and 10.20pm on Thursday, September 4, when a man in his 30s was confronted by a group of people and a verbally abused.

After leaving the scene, the group returned and hit the man with a baseball bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either verbal or physical altercations or who may have any information which could assist with their investigation.

Beanfield Avenue, Corby /Google/Northants Police

"Between 7.55pm and 10.20pm on Thursday, September 4, a man was confronted by a group of people and a verbal altercation took place.

“The group left the scene briefly before they returned and hit the man in his 30s with a baseball bat.

“Three Corby people were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to property under the value of £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 43-year-old woman and two men – aged 20 and 18 – have since been released on police bail pending further investigation.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 25000522767 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.