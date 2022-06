A man was kicked in the head by a male assailant in a daytime attack in Kettering

Witnesses are being sought after the man was assaulted outside the old police station in London Road.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 21, between midday and 3pm, when a man was kicked by another man in the head.

Police file picture