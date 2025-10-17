Man assaulted outside Corby Tesco store
A man has been assaulted outside a Tesco store in Corby.
The incident took place outside the store in Butland Road on the Oakley Vale estate last night (Thursday, October 16).
Four men have been arrested following the attack.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened yesterday when at about 8pm when a man was assaulted. Thankfully he didn’t suffer any injuries.
“Four men aged 18, 19, 20 and 20, have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call us quoting incident number 25000609241.”