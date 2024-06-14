Man assaulted in Corby's Rockingham Road following fight between children

The incident happened outside Premier in Rockingham Road. Image: GoogleThe incident happened outside Premier in Rockingham Road. Image: Google
A man in his 20s was assaulted after two adults turned up in a car to the scene of a row between two children.

Police say the incident happened outside the Premier Convenience Store on Wednesday (June 12) between 5.45pm and 6.15pm.

Following a fight between two children, two people turned up in a car and one of them assaulted a man in his 20s.

The suspect is described as a man, about 6ft, of a stocky build with short, shaven hair and wearing a green t-shirt with a logo on the front.

He arrived in a car with a woman aged 30-40, who was about 5ft 6in, of a stocky build, with long brown hair tied back in a ponytail and wearing a blue chequered over-shirt and black leggings.

Police are also seeking a person of interest who is described as a man aged 40-50, about 5ft 11in, of a stocky build, with short grey and ginger hair and a full beard. He was wearing a blue/green t-shirt, grey jacket and grey jogging bottoms. He was also riding an orange bicycle.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000345891.

