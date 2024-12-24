Man assaulted by group of men outside takeaway in town near Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in Rothwell has been hit from behind, knocked to the floor and repeatedly punched and kicked by a group of men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault took place in Bell Hill outside a takeaway in the early hours of Saturday, December 21 – between 12.30am and 1am.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers investigating an assault believe the area would have been busy with revellers and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which occurred between 12.30am and 1am, to get in touch.

Bell Hill, Rothwell/Google

“An altercation took place between a man and a group of men in their early 20s, which resulted in the victim being struck from behind, knocked to the floor before being repeatedly punched and kicked.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Quote incident number 24000756146 when providing any information.