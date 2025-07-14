Man assaulted and scooter stolen in Wellingborough park robbery

A man was repeatedly punched and had his Zinc Venture electric scooter stolen in Croyland Park on Sunday, July 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident in Wellingborough at around 2.05pm and 2.15pm.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Sunday, July 6, between 2.05pm and 2.15pm, when a man was pushing his ride-on scooter through Croyland Park between Monks Way and Croyland Road when he was punched by a man several times.

Witnesses are being sought after the robbery in Croyland Park

“The suspect then rode off on the scooter.”

The offender is described by police as a white man, aged 30, about 5ft 5in, with short brown hair, short stubble and wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark-coloured jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Those who may be able to help police with their investigation should quote incident number 25000394088 when passing on any information.