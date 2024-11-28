A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, leaving the scene of a collision, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and assault of an emergency worker.

Police had been called to the scene of a collision reported at around 4.40pm on November 27 in Raunds Road, Stanwick.

The incident involved a silver Ford Mondeo that was in collision with two other vehicles, one of which was a grey Peugeot 3008.

A man from Northampton was arrested and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should call Northants Police on 101 quoting reference number 24000707181.