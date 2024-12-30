Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with a head injury following an incident in a Rothwell alleyway.

The incident on a path between Evison Road and Elisabeth Road took place at about 6.45pm yesterday (Sunday, December 29).

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A 44-year-old man from Rothwell has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in the alleyway in Evison Road, Rothwell, at about 6.45pm yesterday (Sunday, December 29). He remains in police custody.

"A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with a head injury.”