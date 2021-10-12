Man arrested in Kettering after gun suspicion call proved correct

A man walking through Kettering town centre who aroused suspicions after appearing to being carrying a gun in his trousers has been arrested by police.

Northants Police flooded the area, blocking off the street as passengers waiting for buses near the Newland Street interchange watched on yesterday evening (Monday).

Officers had been called at about 6pm when a member of the public thought they could see a man with a gun.

Police file picture

A police spokesman said: "In Gold Street last night at about 6pm a man was spotted with what looked to be a gun in his jeans.

"We deployed and a 31-year-old man was arrested. The 'gun' turned out to be a pellet gun and he also had been carrying a knife.

"He remains in police custody at this time."