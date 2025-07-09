Man arrested in connection with stabbing on Beanfield estate in Corby

A man has been stabbed in Corby during a serious assault that took place yesterday (July 8) at about 6pm.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Mantlefield Road, Corby.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened yesterday (July 8) at about 6pm when a man in his 30s was stabbed. He was taken to hospital but thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 38-year-old Corby man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Police were called to Mantlefield Road Corby/UGC

“Detectives investigating the incident would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. You can do this by calling 101, calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or reporting online via www.northants.police.uk/ro.

“Please quote incident number 25000399207 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”