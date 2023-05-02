Man arrested in connection with spate of Corby keyless Ford car thefts

A spate of ‘keyless’ car thefts has seen Ford cars in Corby targeted with six stolen in the past week.

Keyless car entry allows a car to open when it senses a key is nearby – anyone with the fob can lock and unlock the vehicle and use the button to start the engine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thieves may stake out a keyless car, wait for the driver to lock or unlock it, then clone the signal of the key to mimic the signal to open the vehicle.

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several vehicle crimes in the Corby area of Northamptonshire.

“The incidents took place over the past week and have involved the keyless thefts of vehicles as well as vehicle interference offences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman confirmed that all six thefts involved Ford cars.

Ford Fiestas hot hatches, especially the ST models, have been susceptible to keyless car theft across the country.

They said: “We would ask members of the public to report any suspicious activity in their area to us by calling 101 and to also read our crime prevention tips below to give yourself the best chance of not becoming a victim of a keyless vehicle theft.”

- Use a signal-blocking pouch (Faraday Bag): Signal-blocking pouches can stop access to your vehicle by blocking your car key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle, as the pouches are lined with layers of metallic material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm: Most modern car thieves are equipped with laptops rather than hand tools, so mechanical devices – such as steering wheel locks – can be a real deterrent.

- Re-programme your keys: If you buy a second-hand vehicle, there is a risk that you may not be given all the sets of car keys. If you’re unsure, get car keys reprogrammed so previous owners can’t access the vehicle.