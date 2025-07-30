Man arrested for verbally abusing woman in Corby town centre

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident whereby a woman was verbally abused in Corby on the afternoon of Saturday, July 5.

Witnesses are being sought by police after a man was allegedly verbally abusive towards a woman as she walked along Corporation Street, Corby between 4.15pm and 4.35pm.

The man has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries, however police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident take place.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the town centre would have been busy at the time of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Those who can help are asked to quote incident number 25000393274 when providing any details, or to submit information online here.