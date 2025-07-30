Man arrested for verbally abusing woman in Corby town centre

By William Carter
Published 30th Jul 2025, 16:18 BST
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident whereby a woman was verbally abused in Corby on the afternoon of Saturday, July 5.

Witnesses are being sought by police after a man was allegedly verbally abusive towards a woman as she walked along Corporation Street, Corby between 4.15pm and 4.35pm.

The man has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries, however police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the town centre would have been busy at the time of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Corporation Street, Corbyplaceholder image
Corporation Street, Corby

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Those who can help are asked to quote incident number 25000393274 when providing any details, or to submit information online here.

Related topics:CorbyNorthamptonshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice