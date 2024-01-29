Man arrested for indecent exposure on Corby housing estate doorstep
Victims of a man who may have indecently exposed himself to passers-by on Corby’s Prior Hall housing estate have been asked to contact Northants Police.
The ‘recent’ reported flashing incidents have taken place since the start of 2024, but other victims may not yet have come forward.
Victims have said the man was standing on the doorstep of an address on the estate.
Northants Police said: “Police officers investigating an incident of indecent exposure on the Priors Hall housing estate in Corby, would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have been a victim.
“A 31-year-old man has been arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries, after it is alleged that he was seen on the doorstep of an address indecently exposing himself to passers-by.
“The recent incidents have occurred since the start of the New Year, however officers believe there may be more victims who have not come forward and are appealing for them to get in touch as soon as possible.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 24000050248.