Man arrested at Rushden Rectory Road former cannabis factory after 'suspicious activity'
A man has been arrested at a former cannabis factory in Rushden when a passing police officers spotted 'suspicious activity' on Saturday, June 28 .
Beat officers spotted bags being taken from the premises in Rectory Road – an empty former study centre once used as a grow house.
Police were passing the shuttered site on the corner of Coffee Tavern Lane at about 1.30pm.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened at about 1.30pm when officers on foot patrol spotted suspicious activity of people taking bags out of a property in Rectory Road which used to be a cannabis factory.
“One man was arrested and referred to Immigration.”