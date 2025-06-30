Man arrested at Rushden Rectory Road former cannabis factory after 'suspicious activity'

By Alison Bagley
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:34 BST
A man has been arrested at a former cannabis factory in Rushden when a passing police officers spotted 'suspicious activity' on Saturday, June 28 .

Beat officers spotted bags being taken from the premises in Rectory Road – an empty former study centre once used as a grow house.

Police were passing the shuttered site on the corner of Coffee Tavern Lane at about 1.30pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened at about 1.30pm when officers on foot patrol spotted suspicious activity of people taking bags out of a property in Rectory Road which used to be a cannabis factory.

“One man was arrested and referred to Immigration.”

