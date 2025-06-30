Man arrested at Rushden Rectory Road former cannabis factory after 'suspicious activity'

A man has been arrested at a former cannabis factory in Rushden when a passing police officers spotted 'suspicious activity' on Saturday, June 28 .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beat officers spotted bags being taken from the premises in Rectory Road – an empty former study centre once used as a grow house.

Police were passing the shuttered site on the corner of Coffee Tavern Lane at about 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened at about 1.30pm when officers on foot patrol spotted suspicious activity of people taking bags out of a property in Rectory Road which used to be a cannabis factory.

“One man was arrested and referred to Immigration.”