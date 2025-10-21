Man arrested as police investigating sexual assault in Rushden

By William Carter
Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:01 BST
Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with reports of a sexual assault in Little Street, Rushden.

Officers are investigating an incident which took place yesterday evening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Police officers were called to Little Street, Rushden, yesterday evening (Monday, October 20) to reports of an incident involving the sexual assault of a woman.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.”

