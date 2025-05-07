Man arrested after woman 'seriously assaulted' in Desborough

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 15:14 BST
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was seriously assaulted in Gold Street, Desborough.

The victim suffered facial and arm injuries in the attack on Thursday evening (May 1).

According to Northamptonshire Police, the victim was the subject of a ‘domestic assault’.

A man was arrested in Desborough High Street on Saturday morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Northants Police say he has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

