Man arrested after woman 'seriously assaulted' in Desborough

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was seriously assaulted in Gold Street, Desborough.

The victim suffered facial and arm injuries in the attack on Thursday evening (May 1).

According to Northamptonshire Police, the victim was the subject of a ‘domestic assault’.

A man was arrested in Desborough High Street on Saturday morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Northants Police say he has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.