A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by a man in Wellingborough town centre on Sunday, April 28.

Witnesses who may have seen the pair have been asked to come forward by police investigating the incident that took place between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.

The man and the girl had walked from outside the Midland Road exit of the Swansgate shopping centre to Morrisons car park via Commercial Way.

Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough/Google

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a sexual assault was reported in Wellingborough.

“Between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Sunday, April 28, a teenage girl was sitting outside Swansgate shopping centre in Midland Road when she was approached by a man.

“They then walked together along Midland Road, then Commercial Way, through the council office premises and into Morrisons car park off Oxford Street, where she was subjected to a sexual assault before she was able to leave.

“Officers investigating the offence have arrested a suspect and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, especially anyone who was in the car park who may have relevant dash cam footage, to get in touch.”

A 44-year-old Wellingborough man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with the incident has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.