Man arrested after School Lane Kettering serious assault leaves victim with 'serious injury'

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:01 BST
A man has been arrested following after an incident in School Lane Kettering left a man in his 20s seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to scene after the assault took place at about 5.40pm on Wednesday (October 9).

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding – grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “At about 5.40pm on Wednesday (October 9), a man in his 20s sustained a serious injury near Dalkeith Place, Kettering. An 18-year-old man from Kettering, has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding – grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.”

