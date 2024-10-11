Man arrested after School Lane Kettering serious assault leaves victim with 'serious injury'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested following after an incident in School Lane Kettering left a man in his 20s seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to scene after the assault took place at about 5.40pm on Wednesday (October 9).

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding – grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “At about 5.40pm on Wednesday (October 9), a man in his 20s sustained a serious injury near Dalkeith Place, Kettering. An 18-year-old man from Kettering, has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding – grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.”