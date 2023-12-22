News you can trust since 1897
Man arrested after FIVE cannabis farms raided in Wellingborough, Great Addington and at Stanton Cross

The raids took place on Tuesday (December 20) and Wednesday (December 21)
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:36 GMT
A man has been arrested after police raids discovered more than 2,000 cannabis plants at four properties in Wellingborough and one in Great Addington.

Raids took place at two addresses in Market Street, one in Rydal Mount and one in Stainer Avenue, with a fifth taking place in Main Street, Great Addington.

Plants in various stages of growth were found by officers from the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team and Northants Local Policing Area (LPA) over two days.

More than 2,000 plants were found at five locations/Northants PoliceMore than 2,000 plants were found at five locations/Northants Police
Detective Inspector Torie Harrison of the North LPA CID said: “This is a prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to take positive action against issues affecting them and I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “More than 2,000 cannabis plants in various states of growth were recovered along with items associated with the cultivation and production of the Class B drug, following community-led intelligence."

A 48-year-old man from Great Doddington was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug and permitting the use of premises for the supply of a class B drug. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

If anyone has concerns about drug dealing or any other illegal activities, please report it to Northants Police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.